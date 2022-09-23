Avatar Re-release Twitter Review: Fans 'blown away' by the visual appeal of the remastered version

The film earned massive success when it hit the screens in 2009 and became the highest-grossing film in cinematic history. The re-release of the film comes ahead of the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water which is slated to release in December this year. Avatar captivated audiences more than a decade ago because of the technology that Cameron helped develop to film and animate the movie which was unique at the time.

James Cameron's filmmaking genius has once again left everyone speechless as a remastered version of Avatar which released 13 years ago has now been re-released in theatres. The film which released in 2009 had left the audiences blown away by its concept and visual spectacle the first time around and it looks like the film is doing so once again with its re-release.

According to reports, during its initial run, the film managed to earn as much as USD 2.78 billion globally. While it was announced that the film would have four sequels, it has been a long wait for the second part to release and with the original movie coming back to the theatres, it seems like a great move to build up the excitement and buzz for The Way of Water which comes out in a few months. Avatar re-release will be facing off with Viola Davis' The Woman King in theatres which has also released this week.

Previously while talking about why the film's re-release is important, director James Cameron during the global press conference mentioned, "If you're kind of under 22 or 23 years of age, it's very, very unlikely that you've seen the film in a movie theatre. Which in a way kinda means you haven't seen the film. I mean, we authored the film for the big screen, for the giant screen, in 3D. "

Check out how netizens are reacting to the re-release here: