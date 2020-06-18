Avatar sequel resumes production after shutdown amid COVID 19; producer shares picture from the set

James Cameron's Avatar sequel has resumed production after getting shutdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more.

The production of James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequel is back on track in New Zealand. The filming of Avatar 2 was put on hold in March after the New Zealand Government instituted a lockdown amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic to promote social distancing and stop the spread of the deadly virus. The latest news was announced by producer Jon Landau on social media. Landau took to his Instagram account and shared pictures from the set and confirmed that the production has been resumed.

The post contained a photo of a soundstage full of professionals, with Cameron sitting behind an extended camera crane. "Used my iPhone to snap a picture of our first shot back in production on the 'Avatar' sequel," the caption read. The post’s location read, “Stone Street Studios in New Zealand.” Reportedly, Avatar 2 takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with the new family he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

Last month, Landau shared new plot details about the upcoming sequel of the sci-fi movie. He revealed that the movie will be a story about the Sully family. “This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water,” ComicBook quoted Landau as saying.

