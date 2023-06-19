Avatar The Last Airbender: Release date, cast, and more about Netflix's live-action series

Avatar The Last Airbender is a popular Nickelodeon animated series. The award-winning animated Avatar series was aired from 2005 - 2008. Netflix is all set to release a live-action series of the same name very soon. It’s been reported that the production team has finished shooting for the Netflix version in Vancouver, Canada. From possible release date to the cast and to the crew; here is everything you need to know about Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series.

Release date of Avatar The Last Airbender

The release date of the upcoming Netflix series Avatar The Last Airbender has not been unveiled by the streaming platform. Since shooting has wrapped up in Canada, there are obvious speculations that Netflix is likely to release Avatar The Last Airbender either at the end of 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cast

Netflix previously shared a list of cast members for the upcoming live-action series. They revealed that an 11-year-old boy, Gordon Cormier will play the lead role of Aang. The rest of the cast includes Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Daniel Dae Kim will play Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will be seen portraying Uncle Iroh, while Lim Kay Siu is set to act as Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao.

Have a look at the other cast of the series:

Hiro Kanagawa as Fire Lord Sozin

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

Yvonne Chapman as Kyoshi

George Takei as Koh

Randall Duk Kim as Wan Shi Tong

Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari

François Chau as Great Sage

Ryan Mah as Lt. Dang

Thalia Tran as Mai

Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo

Irene Bedard as Yagoda

CS Lee as Roku

Meegwun Fairbrother as Kuruk

Joel Oulette as Hahn

Apart from them, actors such as Nathaniel Arcand, Momona Tamada, Arden Cho as June, Joel Montgrand, Rainbow Dickerson, James Sie, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sebastian Amoruso, Danny Pudi, A Martinez, Amber Midthunder, Ruy Iskandar, Ciara Mandel, Jayden Zhang, and Calvin Carbonell will be playing significant roles in the live-action series.

Avatar The Last Airbender plot

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko created the original Avatar The Last Airbender and it gained huge popularity among young fans when it was released. The story of the animated series describes four nations - the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. Benders manipulate the element from their own nations. When the Fire Nation comes to conquer the world, the Avatar (master of all four elements) can nowhere be seen ‘until now.’ There comes Aang (long-lost Avatar) who saves the world from the Fire Nation with the help of Katara and Sokka.

Meanwhile, Netflix has not shared any detailed plot of their live-action series, but fans are expecting the story to be the same as the original one.

