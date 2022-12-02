Avatar: The Way of Water actress Zoe Saldaña REVEALS why she ‘felt artistically stuck’ doing franchises

In a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Zoe Saldaña admitted that she has felt “stuck” as an actor due to her multiple franchise commitments for over 10 years. These commitments include her quintessential roles as Neytiri in Avatar, Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a part of Guardians of the Galaxy , and Uhura in Star Trek. Saldaña also confessed that she believes balancing three massive franchises for almost a decade limited her opportunities which halted her growth as an actor. Keep scrolling for the 44-year-old’s candid confession.

For over a decade, Zoe Saldaña has been a part of such high-profile blockbusters. While she has been grateful for her roles, she also admitted, “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises.”

She explained, “I’m very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love. But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles. So this is something that I wanted to do for a very long time. And wrestling, too, with this pressure that society puts on women that your youth is gone as soon as you have children and you go into your 40s.”

Saldaña desires to collaborate with filmmakers that “don’t FETISHIZE women’s youth”

The Avengers: Endgame actress went ahead and expressed her desire to collaborate with filmmakers whose work is not bound by women’s youth and shared, “But today, now that I’m 44, I’ve been able to have these opportunities, and I took control over my aging and I took control over my voice and how I consider myself as a woman. And I’m so happy that I’m able to collaborate with filmmakers and producers and people in this industry that want that for women, that want women to be ageless, and who don’t fetishize women’s youth. And so it’s interesting. It’s really interesting.”

Saldaña further clarified that although she has been beyond grateful for the opportunities she has received in her career, she also expressed her wish to collaborate with filmmakers that help her challenge her journey as an actor.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña reprises her role as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water, which releases on December 16. The James Cameron directorial also stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet. On the other hand, Zoe also returns as Gamora alongside Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. An exciting teaser trailer dropped a while back of the James Gunn directorial, which is slated to release on May 5, 2023.