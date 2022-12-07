Avatar: The Way of Water Early Reviews: 'Technology Master' James Cameron's 'TOO OVERWHELMING' visuals praised

Avatar: The Way of Water promises to end 2022 with a bang, and thanks to the early 'positive' reviews, we can't help but agree! On Tuesday, i.e. December 6, James Cameron unveiled his highly-awaited sequel at its London premiere. Giving their short and sweet reactions on Twitter were several critics, who went gaga over 'technology master' James Cameron 's "too overwhelming" visuals, even with its over 3-hour duration.

Kara Warner of People tweeted, "As an Avatar stan, I had high hopes for #AvatarTheWayofWater and for me it totally delivers. Sure it's a little long, but worth it for the gorgeous visuals, wonderful new characters. A total thrill." She further added that the movie's Oscar chances are "definitely" good.

Yolanda Machado of Entertainment Weekly tweeted, "James Cameron's FREE WILLY. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayofWater James Cameron is a technology master... and his direction is at its most precise here. The film as a whole, while a technological marvel with a breathtaking world, is just (crying out laughing emoji). Dances with Wolves and Free Willy for Gen Z! Pee beforehand. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayofWater"

David Ehrlich of IndieWire tweeted, "Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch. I was, uh, not exactly champing at the bit for an Avatar 2 (even if "James Cameron + wet" tends to work out pretty well). now I can't *wait* to see Avatar 3. that's basically all I wanted out of this and it delivered in a big way. (this is all re: the 3D 48fps version by the way. only way I ever want to see this movie, stupid double glasses and all)"

Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweeted, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. As for the story, it's A LOT of movie & I'm eager for a 2nd viewing to revisit some details, but on 1st watch, it's a mighty effective exploration of community & family dynamics. Returning cast is great, but the newcomers are major standouts, particularly Britain Dalton as Lo'ak. And yes, this did make me want to see more #Avatar movies. I would also like a whole lot more of Cliff Curtis' Tonowari in those movies, please."

Mike Ryan of Uproxx tweeted, "AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I've never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It's overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I'd miss plot points because I'm staring at a Pandora fish. Someone texted me, "what's the most visually impressive part of the movie?" And I responded, "The whole thing honestly." Also, I rewatched the first AVATAR over the weekend and basically settled on "that was fine." The sequel has much better and deeper character development. But like the first movie, I can't imagine watching it at home without this presentation. And I'm not "Mr. Theater." I like movies at home. But can't see this one working that way. Oh last thing, this is the first movie I've ever seen use the high frame rate trick that I've actually liked. Yeah, leave it to James Cameron to crack that one."

Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy tweeted, "Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action."

Avatar: The Way of Water - Things to Know

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to 2009's Avatar, which is the first film to gross more than USD 2 billion. The epic science fiction film marks the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña as Jake Sully and Neytiri, while Sigourney Weaver (she portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine in the original!) plays a new character this time around; Kiri - Jake and Neytiri's adopted teenage daughter. Besides Stephen Lang reprising his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Brendan Cowell are new entrants in the Avatar universe. Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16.