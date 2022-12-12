Avatar: The Way of Water EXCLUSIVE: Kate Winslet on if she finds difference in franchise and standalone movies

The countdown has begun as Avatar: The Way of Water finally enters its release week, with the excitement palpable worldwide! After over a decade, cinematic maestro James Cameron welcomes us back to the gorgeous blue world of Pandora as Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña 's beloved characters Jake Sully and Neytiri return as does Sigourney Weaver, playing a new character named Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's adopted teenage daughter. Joining the massive franchise in its sequel is Kate Winslet as Ronal, Metkayina leader and Tonowari's (Cliff Curtis) wife...

During a roundtable interview for Avatar: The Way of Water, Pinkvilla brought to Kate Winslet's notice a recent comment by her co-star Zoe Saldaña, who had confessed to Women's Wear Daily that she felt "artistically stuck" doing franchises (Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek) for over a decade. Besides The Divergent Series and now Avatar's sequel, Kate has only slightly dipped her toes into the franchise world. Hence, we asked the Oscar winner if she found a difference between shooting a standalone film as opposed to a standalone movie.

"No, I don't find any difference to doing a franchise piece, an independent film, a piece of television, a piece of street theatre, play-acting with my kids; it's all acting and performing for me. And I give my all. I do my best. I hope to always be doing this job, I absolutely love acting! I love it more the older that I get. So, to me, there's really no difference. I tend to not think about the framework," Winslet revealed.

Kate Winslet Understands Zoe Saldaña's Desire to Explore Other Sides of Her Career

Furthermore, Kate Winslet empathised with her Avatar: The Way of Water co-star's need for exploring different aspects of her career: "I think it's quite different for Zoe and Sam and Sig because they, of course, are the heartbeat of Avatar. They created these stories together and that's an enormous responsibility and a huge life-encompassing experience for all of them. And so, I can understand what Zoe means that she might feel stuck in that and how she, I'm sure, has the desire to explore other sides of her career."

"But yeah, for me, I just feel so blessed I get to float around and dip in and out of all these different things and play lots of different roles and that's all I could ever hope for as an actor. So yeah, I feel extremely blessed," Kate concluded.

We'd watch Kate Winslet in anything, too!

Are you excited to see Kate Winslet as Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16.