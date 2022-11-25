Avatar: The Way of Water First Review: Guillermo del Toro PRAISES James Cameron's 'staggering achievement'

James Cameron plans to bid adieu to 2022 with a bang, courtesy of Avatar: The Way of Water! The highly-awaited sequel has been on the radar of Hollywood fans for a long time, and finally, the Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña starrer releases next month. While there is still a bit of a waiting game for the movie to come out, we have got our hands on what looks to be the first-ever review, by... Guillermo del Toro REVIEWS Avatar: The Way of Water

Yesterday, i.e. November 24, Avatar: The Way of Water co-producer Jon Landau revealed on Twitter that James Cameron & Co. had completed their final mix and picture mastering of the much-anticipated movie. Sharing a lively photo of the crew, including Cameron, Landau tweeted, "Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family. Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film." Quote-tweeting Jon Landau's tweet about Avatar: The Way of Water, a few hours later, was none other than Guillermo del Toro, who couldn't stop himself from showering praises upon James Cameron's filmmaking prowess. Giving his personal review of Avatar: The Way of Water, the Pinnochio director tweeted, "A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers…" Check out Guillermo del Toro and Jon Landau's tweets about Avatar: The Way of Water below:

As if we already weren't hyped enough for Avatar: The Way of Water, Guillermo del Toro's seal of approval managed to leave us even more pumped up for the upcoming movie! Are you excited to watch Avatar: The Way of Water? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below. Avatar: The Way of Water - Fortress "This is our home. This is our family. This is our fortress. This is where we make our stand," Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) proclaims with pride in Avatar: The Way of Water's new epic promotional video aptly titled Our Fortress. With the humans coming back to hunt them down, Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) must protect their people and their fortress. We get more glimpses of the pulsating, heart-stopping action in the movie, interlaced with the gorgeous, stellar VFX. Watch Avatar: The Way of Water - Our Fortress below:

December, could you come any sooner!? Avatar: The Way of Water's synopsis reads: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure." Also starring Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16.

ALSO READ: Avatar The Way Of Water Advance Bookings: James Cameron's spectacle has sold 15000 tickets in India already