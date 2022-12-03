Avatar: The Way of Water: Kate Winslet TEASES 'conflict' between her character Ronal and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri

We're less than two weeks away from the release of Avatar: The Way of Water and fans are anxiously waiting to be re-welcomed to the gorgeous blue world of Pandora after more than a decade! While Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles as fan-favourites Jake Sully and Neytiri, entering James Cameron 's Avatar universe in the sequel is Kate Winslet as Ronal...

In Avatar: The Way of Water, Ronal is the leader alongside husband Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) of the water-based Metkayina clan, who inhabit the reefs of Pandora. In an interview with Empire, Kate Winslet divulged how Ronal is "strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, still, she joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear." Just like the classic James Cameron female protagonists we know and love (with Kate Winslet's Rose from Titanic being the best example...)! According to Kate, her character is "a formidable female character." Talking about how Ronal is similar to Neytiri, Winslet added that she "holds her family's needs close to her heart" and "will stop at nothing to protect her children and her people." The Oscar winner calls Ronal "a true mother, in every sense."

In Avatar: The Way of Water, Ronal and Neytiri face off! When asked how she would describe their conflict, Kate Winslet revealed, "These two females are so aligned in their deep desire to keep their individual families safe. They are both powerful, willful creatures who respect their husbands but will not be led by them. They carve their own paths, and they expect to be listened to." According to Winslet, both Ronal and Neytiri are "physically" as capable as one another, which in the world of Pandora is not only important but also crucial, "the need for physical ability amongst all tribespeople." The Mare of Easttown star added, "They also need to possess equal strength to their male counterparts, which both these females do. In staggering ways."

Kate Winslet: Working With Zoe Saldaña in Avatar: The Way of Water "Was Just Wonderful"

Furthermore, Kate Winslet was all praises for her Avatar: The Way of Water co-star Zoe Saldaña: "Working with Zoe was just wonderful. Her commitment to the world of Pandora and being Na'vi is so embedded within her now that it is truly inspiring to be around. It's as if it's in her blood now."

We can't wait to see Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldaña shine as Ronal and Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Also starring Sigourney Weaver, Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16.