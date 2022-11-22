Avatar: The Way of Water New Trailer: James Cameron offers stunning visuals of Pandora's oceanic life

The second trailer of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has been released and it offers an intimate look at the oceanic life of Pandora. The sequel is set 13 years after the events of the first film as we return to the story of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldanda) family amid the emergence of a new threat that they must face. The new trailer that comes ahead of the film's release in December showcases magical visuals of underwater footage from the film, which includes a bigger look at Pandora's underwater life. The trailer also shifts the focus from Jake and Neytiri to the reef-dwelling Na'vi clan introduced as Metkayina. The new trailer suggested that Jake turns to the water tribe, the Metkayina clan, to keep his family safe as he faces a threat from the Resources Development Administration.

Check out the new trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water here:

Avatar 2's new clan With Avatar, the original film, director James Cameron blew everyone's minds and with the new promo, it is evident how he is going a notch ahead this time. The new trailer provides a magical look at the underwater creatures. The Metkayina Clan and its ocean home makes for the most stunning visuals in the promo. It will be interesting to see how the Metkayina Clan who are notably different from the Omaticaya Clan in many ways get along and particularly if they will also be deeply connected to Eywa, the Pandora deity. There are still several questions about the storyline of the sequel that remain unanswered including all about the new characters we will meet in the film. Apart from Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in lead roles. After a long wait since the first film's release, the sequel is all set to release in theatres worldwide on December 16. In India, the film will be released in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

