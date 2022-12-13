Avatar: The Way of Water: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana REACT to Golden Globe nominations

Avatar: The Way of Water is already being considered to be one of the biggest releases of the year and before it hits the screens, the film has generated awards buzz and recently received two major Golden Globe nominations which were recently announced, Best Drama Motion Picture and also Best Director of a Motion Picture for James Cameron.

As the lead cast of the film attended the film's premiere, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reacted to the recognition the film is receiving in the awards circuit. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Worthington who will be reprising his role from he original film as Jake Sully, reacted to the Golden Globes nomination and said, "There's thousands of people involved in this, I'm a very small cog." He further spoke about the film's spirit of teamwork and added, "So it's a great testament to everyone's hard work and all the creative endeavors."

Zoe Saldana on James Cameron's Best Director nomination

Zoe Saldana who will also be reprising her role as Neytiri from the original film expressed her happiness about the film getting major nods at the upcoming 80th Golden Globe Awards. Speaking to ET, about her reaction to the awards recognition, she said, "I'm very happy." Further adding on about filmmaker James Cameron being the mastermind behind the project and his hard work, she said, "He put a lot of thought and work and love into this -- and a lot of time. And you certainly know it's time he spent away from his life and those that are closest to him in this world... [so] for him to get that recognition, it's just proof that anything done with love can be recognized by many."

Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to release in theatres on December 16.