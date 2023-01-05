Avatar: The Way of Water to Interstellar: The Best sci-fi movies according to IMDb ratings

If you have always loved movies depicting out-of-the-box elements like outer space, unexplored worlds, futuristic frontiers, and Artificial Intelligence, you certainly are a die-hard science fiction fan. This time, we have decided to quench your thirst for the best sci-fi movies with our little list. We have curated a list of top science fiction movies that truly take you beyond your own imagination and into the world of unthinkable futures with graphics definitely worth watching. Right from seat-gripping space adventures to darker dystopian dramas, below you will find a carefully curated list of highly-rated sci-fi movies that you must watch right away. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on!

1. Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Director: James Cameron Writer: James Cameron(screenplay by), Rick Jaffa(screenplay by), Amanda Silver(screenplay by) Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 192 min Avatar: The Way of Water Rating: 7.9/10 Read more about Avatar: The Way of Water here. Avatar: The Way of Water was one of the most-awaited releases in the world of sci-fi cinema. The movie follows the story of Jake Sully who resides with his family that he has newly found on an extrasolar moon called Pandora. You have got to watch the movie to witness how Jake works with Neytiri and the Na'vi army to safeguard their home.

2. Strange World

Strange World Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid Director: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen Writer: Qui Nguyen(screenplay by) Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Disney+ Run Time: 102 min Strange World Rating: 5.5/10 Read more about Strange World here. The Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Dennis Quaid starrer science fiction movie is all you need if you have been looking for the best sci-fi movies of all time. The epic action-adventure drama follows the story of Clades who are a family of explorers on an important mission.

3. Black Adam

Black Adam Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo Director: Jaume Collet-Serra Writer: Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Run Time: 125 min Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Black Adam Rating: 6.5 /10 Read more about Black Adam here. With a star-studded cast including Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, and Noah Centineo, Black Adam was one of the biggest releases in the world of sci-fi cinema. In fact, if you have been on the lookout for the best sci-fi movies, this is it. The movie features the story with elements like the power of Egyptian gods and justice in today’s world.

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke Director: Ryan Coogler Writer: Ryan Coogler (screenplay by), Joe Robert Cole(screenplay by) Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 161 min Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rating: 7.2/10 Read more about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the sci-fi movies that will be an absolute treat to watch. Directed and written by Ryan Coogler along with Joe Robert Cole, this movie features a phenomenal story of how people of Wakanda combat to preserve their home.

5. Nope

Nope Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea Director: Jordan Peele Writer: Jordan Peele Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi Run Time: 130 min Date of release: 2022 Nope Rating: 6.9/10 Directed and written by Jordan Peele, this movie right here will be a treat for any sci-fi fans out there. The movie features the story of people living in California who are witnesses to an uncanny and goose-bump-worthy discovery.

6. Interstellar

Interstellar Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy Director: Christopher Nolan Writer: Jonathan Nolan, Christopher Nolan Genre: Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi Run Time: 169 min Year of release: 2014 OTT Platform: Prime Video Interstellar Rating: 8.6/10 No list of sci-fi movies can be complete without the ultimate sci-fi hit, Interstellar. The movie is a revolution in the world of science fiction. Released in 2014, this classic movie will be relevant for years to come.

