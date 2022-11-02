Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer: James Cameron promises a MASTERPIECE return to Pandora

"The way of water connects all things, before your birth and after your death." Avatar: The Way of Water has been a long time coming, but greatness takes time and after watching the new trailer, let's all bow down to one James Cameron ! In just a few short hours, the trailer has garnered millions of views and it's all very well deserved. Here's how we honestly felt about the trailer...

After more than a decade, we're welcomed back to Pandora as the Sully family embarks on a new adventure. Avatar: The Way of Water's epic trailer is a visual spectacle right from the get-go - not that we're surprised! - as we're introduced to the beloved characters we've grown to love with each rewatch as well as new characters to root for. At the center remains Jake Sully ( Sam Worthington ) and Neytiri's ( Zoe Saldaña ) intriguing storyline alongside Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Jake and Neytiri's adoptive teenage daughter. With some hard-hitting dialogues on "home," we're already invested in seeing the Sullys win all their battles and emerge stronger than ever before. Also, what bonds it all, in the end, is love and family and we get glimpses of that in the trailer. And, worry not! Because there's plenty of hard-stopping action interlaced through and through. Seeing the trailer, the over-exceeded expectations that Avatar fans have might, very well, be fulfilled. Return to Pandora is going to be sweet, indeed!

Check out Avatar: The Way of Water's exciting new poster below:

If this was just the trailer, one can only wonder what a masterpiece awaits us with Avatar: The Way of Water!

Are you excited to watch Avatar: The Way of Water? Which was your favourite moment from the intricate trailer? Share your excitement and personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Avatar: The Way of Water Synopsis:

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water reads: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Along with the OG cast, Avatar: The Way of Water also welcomes new cast members; Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Edie Falco, amongst many others. The epic science action film is slated to hit theatre screens on December 16, 2022.