Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron says new Terminator film 'in discussion'; 6 FUN FACTS about franchise

James Cameron is all over the news, lately. After all, his latest offering Avatar: The Way of Water has minted a lot of money at the box office. The epic science fiction film released in the theatres in the US on the 16th of December, 2022, and has collected USD 855 million (equivalent to INR 7000 crores) worldwide in 10 days. However, Avatar 2 is not the only franchise to Cameron’s credit. He is also the man behind The Terminator film franchise, which has been loved by the audience globally over decades. Speaking of which, in a recent episode of the Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, James Cameron revealed that a new Terminator film is in discussion. As per his interview on the podcast via The Empire, Cameron said, “If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.”

It should be noted that the latest film in the franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate, did indeed have a dark fate at the box office. Speaking about its failure, Cameron told Deadline in an interview, that it happened because of certain miscalculations on his and director Tim Miller’s part. Cameron articulated that while he refused to do the film without Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tim wanted Linda Hamilton. He further added that while the film could have ‘survived’ with either Arnold or Linda, with both of them together, it turned into ‘granddad’s Terminator movie’, which the young audiences could not enjoy. Well, this does not change the truth that The Terminator film series is a significant part of pop culture. With the first film in the franchise having been released in 1984, it would not be wrong to say then, that several generations have grown up watching these sci-fi films. With Cameron admitting that another Terminator movie is in fact, ‘in discussion’, now is the perfect time to dive deep into the franchise. Read on!

Terminator: 6 fun facts about the franchise 1. The idea of The Terminator came to James Cameron in a nightmare Yup, you read that right! The idea for The Terminator came to James Cameron in a nightmare, while he was down with fever in Rome, during the production of a horror film titled Piranha II: The Spawning. He dreamed of a solid chrome torso dragging itself on the floor after crawling out of an explosion. He immediately thought of a story about a robot assassin who will be sent back in time to kill the woman whose son is destined to be the saviour of all of humankind. 2. Orion Pictures originally wanted O.J. Simpson to play The Terminator The Studio, Orion Pictures originally had O.J Simpson in mind for the role of The Terminator. Up until then, Arnold had only featured in Conan The Barbarian (1982), and they wanted him to play Kyle Reese, the human fighter who is sent back in time. James Cameron, who did not like either choice, went to Arnold with the intention of picking up a fight with him and demanding for a new actor. Instead, both of them bonded over Arnold’s vision for the villain. The Canadian filmmaker then suggested he play The Terminator, and he was signed the next day.

3. The final design used for The Terminator was the one Cameron saw in his nightmare Cameron first wanted Dick Smith to design The Terminator. For the unversed, Smith is the genius behind the special effects in Hollywood movie The Exorcist and the aging of Marlon Brando in The godfather. However, after he declined, the opportunity went to Cameron’s friend Stan Winston, who will go on to be the man behind Cameron’s Aliens, and Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Even after spending almost three weeks in exchanging the designs for The Terminator, they finally locked in on the one Cameron made just after his nightmare in Rome. 4. James Cameron sold the script for $1 As Cameron had little experience, the studios did not want him to direct the movie. However, he did have a talent for screenplay which every one desired. Cameron sold the rights to the script to Gale Anne Hurd for $1, so that he could be involved as director. However, he later admitted to regretting his decision of selling it. 5. Schwarzenegger’s limited dialogues Arnold Schwarzenegger has only 14 dialogues in The Terminator. This is just 2 more than the 12 dialogues he had in his first movie Conan The Barbarian. 6. With The Terminator, James Cameron invented a new genre of films The popular action scene where The Terminator first comes across Sarah Connor and he is saved by Reese, takes place in a nightclub. Cameron named this club Tech Noir nightclub, thinking that it aptly describes the movie, which has noir influences. This gave birth to a new genre of movies which came to be known as Tech Noir. They refer to movies which portray themes of futuristic technology with the visual aesthetics inspired from Film Noir.

