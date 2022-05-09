Avatar: The Way Of Water Teaser: Zoe Saldana strives to protect her family in the highly anticipated sequel

Following the screening of the highly anticipated Avatar 3D sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water teaser before the Marvel superhero blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over the weekend, Disney released the first teaser online. The Avatar franchise is returning to the big screen after fans waited for the sequel for more than a decade.

Directed by James Cameron and co-produced by Cameron along with Jon Landau, the film has a star-studded ensemble including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

As for the teaser, the nearly 2-minute-long clip paints the picture blue as it gives fans an inkling of what to expect for the big-budget sequel. The film has been at the top since its release as it was titled the highest-grossing film of all time and has not been dethroned since 2009. The teaser made a strong impact on fans as it only featured one voice throughout the video which was of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully who said, "I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress."

Check out the teaser of Avatar: The Way Of Water below:

