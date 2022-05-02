Avatar: The Way of Water's FIRST glimpse to preview exclusively in theatres with Doctor Strange 2 in India

One of the biggest releases of the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release in theatres on May 6 in India and fans have double reasons to celebrate the same. Not only will they get to watch the new Marvel movie in theatres but also enjoy an exclusive first glimpse of Avatar: The Way of Water before the MCU film.

The preview for the Avatar sequel which releases later this year is attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Considering the amount of wait fans have faced since Avatar released in 2009, it's going to be exciting for fans to witness the magic again. As for the upcoming Marvel release, Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to take us back into the multiverse after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Cumberbatch's superhero team-up with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff to fight off multiverse creatures. The film's promos have also teased editing cameos including one from Patrick Stewart's Professor X. The film will reportedly also introduce Hayley Atwell's, Captain Carter. The Doctor Strange sequel has been directed by Sam Raimi who previously helmed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. The film will also have Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be Marvel's biggest release after Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released in December last year and became a huge money-spinner worldwide. Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness releases in India on May 6, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

