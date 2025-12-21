Avatar: Where to Watch Past Films of James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Action Series on OTT? Find Out Amid Avatar Fire and Ash Release

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, was released in theatres on December 19, 2025. As we explore the third installment of the celebrated sci-fi action franchise, let’s take a look at where you can watch the Avatar films online.

Where to watch Avatar movies online

1. Avatar

Avatar, the first installment of the franchise, was released in theatres in 2009 and quite literally redefined the sci-fi genre and, to a larger extent, cinema as a whole. The film introduced audiences to the world of Pandora and used groundbreaking technology to bring the planet to life, earning widespread acclaim.

The story follows Jake Sully, a human who is tasked with infiltrating Pandora and studying its habitat for human sustainability. However, as he interacts with the Na’vi tribe, he grows attached to their way of life, falls in love, and ultimately turns against the humans, choosing to become a member of the clan.

The movie is currently available for streaming on Disney+. It can also be purchased or rented on Prime Video.

2. Avatar: The Way of Water

More than a decade after the release of the first installment, James Cameron returned to the big screen with Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel takes viewers back to Pandora and continues the story of Jake Sully, who is now a family man living among the Na’vi and is introduced to a new clan.

The film is also available for streaming on Disney+, with options to purchase or rent it on Prime Video.

3. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash serves as a direct follow-up to The Way of Water, with Jake and his family facing a new and greater threat while grieving the loss of his son. The third installment introduces another Na’vi clan, one that is more aggressive and has joined forces with Colonel Miles Quaritch, Jake’s longtime rival.

The latest addition to the franchise is currently playing in theatres.

Avatar Documentaries

The Avatar franchise also includes two documentaries: Avatar: The Deep Dive, which chronicles the making of The Way of Water, and the shorter nine-minute featurette Building the World of Pandora, which follows James Cameron and his team as they create the lore and history of the Avatar universe.

Avatar: The Deep Dive is currently available for streaming on Hulu, while Building the World of Pandora is streaming on Disney+.

Apart from the films, the Avatar franchise also includes comic books, graphic novels, and a video game titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

