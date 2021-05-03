An Avenger or Bond Girl: Which avatar of Priyanka Chopra would you love to see in Hollywood? VOTE & COMMENT

While we can't wait to see Priyanka Chopra's action mode in Matrix 4, we're curious to know which Hollywood avatar - between an Avenger and Bond girl - you'd love to see PeeCee as. Vote in our poll and comment below.

is making India's name proud and how thanks to her wild Hollywood adventures, with her upcoming projects being all the proof one needs to understand PeeCee's global domination. While we're excited to see what Priyanka has in store for fans with the romantic drama Text For You and Russo Brothers' Citadel, if there is one Hollywood project starring Chopra that we're most excited for, it's undoubtedly Matrix 4.

Priyanka's role in Matrix 4 remains under wraps but we've been teased to "expect the unexpected." Chopra's name being attached to such a revered franchise definitely makes us very happy and even hopeful for more big-ticket movies to come along the 38-year-old actress' way. We can't help but wonder of different Hollywood avatars that PeeCee could undertake and make her own. Our first obvious option would be a superhero, more specifically, an Avenger. While there were initial murmurs of Priyanka being in touch with the Russo Brothers for an MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) project - Ms. Marvel, in particular - they turned out to be just speculations with nothing coming out of the casting rumours.

Nonetheless, we could totally envision Chopra being a bad*** as an Avenger and kicking some major butt. On the other hand, there's also the option of being the next Bond girl. With No Time To Die being Daniel Craig's last tryst as James Bond, the direction taken by the makers is yet to be seen on who will carry forward the beloved British spy's legacy. However, we're pitching in Priyanka's name in the bucket hat to be the next Bond girl opposite whoever is the chosen one to be the next James Bond. Brains, beauty and brawn; Chopra is an ace of spades when it comes to being a possible Bond girl. Given PeeCee's versatility as a performer, we can see her as both an Avenger and a Bond girl.

Here is some INTERESTING trivia about Priyanka Chopra: What year did Priyanka Chopra become Miss World? Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000. Where did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas quarantine in 2020? During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas quarantined in Los Angeles, California. What is Priyanka Chopra's memoir called? Priyanka Chopra's memoir has been titled Unfinished. Which year did Priyanka Chopra win the Padma Shri? Priyanka Chopra was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016.

