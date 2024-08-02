Avengers 5: What Role Will Dr. Doom Play in the Secret Wars Timeline?

Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars plans have been revealed, confirming the major villain theory. The Multiverse Saga is undergoing significant changes, and the film is unlikely to feature Kang the Conqueror and his variants. The character was first introduced in Disney+'s Loki and later in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where Majors' Kang the Conqueror was introduced.

Marvel Studios has announced a new villain, Doctor Doom, with Robert Downey Jr. playing the character. The Russo Brothers, who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier & Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame, will direct the upcoming two movies for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Feige did not mention Kang the Conqueror or Majors. Downey will return to Hall H in full Doom costume.

Doctor Doom's role in Secret Wars

Doctor Doom is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after months of speculation on who would replace Kang the Conqueror. Theories about Doom's role in Avengers: Secret Wars were already in place, as Victor von Doom is a major villain in Marvel Comics. While Kang the Conqueror might have been the main villain in the MCU's version of Secret Wars, some speculated Marvel was planning a surprise reveal.

The twist in question would be that Marvel's plan hinged on Kang being the main foe of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as the film's title suggests, with Doctor Doom shockingly revealed as the main threat in Avengers: Secret Wars. Among the theories were those claiming Doom would appear and kill all the Kangs, while others speculated that the Avengers would defeat Majors' Kang and the Council of Kangs in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, only for Doctor Doom to emerge at the end of the movie and create Battleworld.

Avengers: Secret Wars should follow the comic book's guidelines, focusing on incursions and the multiverse. The event could be divided into two movies, ideally culminating with 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Battleworld, created by Doctor Doom, is a world composed of multiple locations from destroyed universes, reshaping the multiverse in his image.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the Fantastic Four will appear in both upcoming Avengers films, hinting at a comic book-accurate story. Avengers: Doomsday is likely to end with Doom emerging victorious, setting the stage for the next two Avengers films to follow the Russo Brothers' successful formula from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. This could lead to the creation of Battleworld and a more powerful form for Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars.

There is a compelling way for Doctor Doom to enter the MCU while still utilizing Kang and his variants. In the comics, Doom gained his reality-shaping powers from the Beyonders. In the MCU, Kang and his variants could be replaced by Doom, who could steal their power and multiverse knowledge. Avengers: Secret Wars might feature a fully realized God Emperor Doom, with Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doom ruling over Battleworld. Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and other MCU and multiverse heroes would need to unite in Battleworld to defeat RDJ's Doom.

Robert Downey Jr.’s return has caused a huge divide among Marvel fans

The multiverse, as explored by Marvel in various movies and TV shows, is a vast and mysterious realm. The introduction of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 expanded our understanding of the endless possibilities of alternate universes. However, the revelation that Tony Stark could become one of Marvel's biggest villains has been met with mixed reactions.

While some fans are excited by this development, others have criticized it as lazy and self-destructive. As with much of Marvel Studios' recent content, this news has stirred controversy. After years of fans advocating for Robert Downey Jr.'s return, the idea of having him transition from a beloved hero to a major villain has brought its own set of challenges. The MCU is poised to explore fascinating new dynamics as it navigates this significant shift.

The debut of the Fantastic Four aims to overcome the disappointments of 2023 and demonstrate that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can still achieve box office success, despite previous team-ups like Deadpool and Wolverine. Captain America: Brave New World will test the waters in February, and Thunderbolts will close out Marvel's cinematic release schedule for 2025, regardless of whether Downey Jr. appears as Doom.

