Avengers: Age of Ultron actress Claudia Kim WELCOMES first baby with husband Min Geun; Says ‘She’s perfect’

Avengers: Age of Ultron actress Claudia recently confirmed via Instagram that she has welcomed her first child, a daughter with husband Min Geun.
Actress Claudia Kim recently revealed that she has welcomed her first child! On October 1, Claudia Kim posted a photo of her hand holding her newborn child’s hand. She wrote in the caption, “She’s perfect,” revealing that she gave birth to a baby girl. In case you didn't know, Claudia Kim married Cha Min Geun, the co-founder of WeWork Labs, last December. 

 

Earlier in April, she revealed through her agency that she was pregnant. In their statement at the time, the agency announced: "We are happy to announce that Claudia Kim is currently 15-weeks pregnant. She is taking a break and will focus on her pregnancy for the time being, while carrying out necessarily schedules accordingly. We want to thank everyone for their cheers and congratulations," Culture Depot said in a statement. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

she’s perfect 

In case you didn't know, the actress recently filmed for her upcoming Korean drama show Chimera. After falling into a controversy, the K-Drama finally concluded the shoot. Apart from Chimera and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Claudia also starred in movies like Marco Polo, Equals and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Although it is unclear if she would return for Fantastic Beasts 3. 

 

Credits :Culture Depot, Claudia Kim’s Instagram, Getty Images

