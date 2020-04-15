Avengers: Age of Ultron star Claudia Kim aka Kim Soo Hyun is 15 weeks pregnant

Avengers: Age of Ultron and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star Claudia Kim is pregnant. The actress is 15 weeks pregnant.

Actress Claudia Kim aka Ki, Soo Hyun is preparing to welcome her bundle of joy this year. The international actress, who has been a part of several projects including Avengers: Age of Ultron, is pregnant. The actress's label Culture Depot made the announcement via a statement. The label not only confirmed her pregnancy but also revealed she is 15 weeks pregnant. The news of her pregnancy comes just a few months after she tied the knot with Cha Min Geun.

"We are happy to announce that Soo Hyun is currently 15-weeks pregnant. She is taking a break and will focus on her pregnancy for the time being, while carrying out necessarily schedules accordingly. We want to thank everyone for their cheers and congratulations," Culture Depot said in a statement.

The actress recently filmed for her upcoming Korean drama show Chimera. After falling into a controversy, the K-Drama finally concluded the shoot. Apart from Chimera and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Claudia also starred in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” It is unclear if she would return for Fantastic Beasts 3.

Speaking of which, the third Harry Potter prequel has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Variety reports, the production was scheduled to start in March 2020. However, the COVID-19 crisis forced the production to postpone. A huge portion of the film is set in Brazil. Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 12, 2021. However, it is still unclear if the movie's release date will be changed.

