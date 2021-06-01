  1. Home
Avengers alums Jake Gyllenhaal & Mark Ruffalo post sweet wishes for co star Tom Holland on his 25th birthday

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo recently took to Instagram to wish their Avengers co-star Tom Holland on his 25th birthday. Scroll down to see what they said.
The bromance of Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal has been evident since the duo starred together in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and while their characters are of opposing superhero and supervillain, the duo couldn’t be closer together. Over the filming of the Marvel film, the duo seemingly bonded a lot and Jake even shared hilarious pictures with Tom on his Instagram. 

 

So today, on Tom’s 25th birthday, it was a given that Jake would mark the day with yet another cute post on social media. Gyllenhaal, who played the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, took to social media this morning and shared a selfie with 25-year-old Holland. Alongside the picture, Jake also wrote “I miss ussss” and “HBD @tomholland2013.”

 

Apart from Jake, another fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo also wished the actor via Instagram. In his post, Mark wrote: “Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @therussobrothers twin, @tomholland2013.” Alongside, Ruffalo who plays Hulk in the MCU film posted a picture of himself and Holland holding hands while sitting together in a press conference. 

 

Holland rose to stardom for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and will return in the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. The highly-anticipated 2021 Spider-Man has been the talk of the town ever since rumours suggested a plot involving the multiverse bringing back past Spider-Man film stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

 

