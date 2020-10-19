Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and other MCU stars to reunite for THIS cause

Avengers stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo to join a few other Avengers stars for a fundraiser in support for Joe Biden.

We've got some good news for Avengers fans! We know, it has been over a year since we last saw our OG Avengers come together. The last time they were under the same room, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans were bidding farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while the remaining Avengers stars were discussing their futures in the franchise. While fans made peace with the fact that the Avengers might not reunite soon, it seems like an informal Avengers reunion is set to take place this week.

According to Deadline, Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana are coming together for a virtual fundraiser in support of Presidential campaign for Joe Biden. The fundraiser is being hosted by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers and is titled "Voters Assemble." The fundraiser will include a question and answer session along with a trivia game. The event will take place on October 20 starting 6:45 p.m. ET.

Apart from the Avengers fundraiser, the international publication also revealed that there are several other support Biden campaigns that are being held with a number of Hollywood actors involved in it. One of which is being held by the South Asian Block Party. The event is headlined by stars like Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and Lilly Singh. Captain Marvel and Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson has also shown his support to Biden campaign and recorded a video to mobilize Black voters.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez REVEAL their endorsement for future president; Encourage Latinos to vote

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×