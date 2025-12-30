Avengers Doomsday 2nd Teaser: Thor Makes a Heroic Return, Risking Everything To Protect His Daughter

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. A year ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the second teaser for the film, featuring Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday second teaser: Thor returns for battle, seeks strength to protect his daughter

The second teaser of Avengers: Doomsday shows Thor kneeling in the middle of a forest, holding Stormbreaker to his forehead. As his temples touch the mighty weapon, he asks the All-Father to grant him the strength for the upcoming battle, driven by a greater purpose, to return to his daughter once again.

Watch the teaser here:

As the teaser begins, Thor calls upon his father, Odin, and prays, “Father… all my life, I have answered every call, to honor duty to war. But now, fate has given me something I never sought: a child, a life untouched by the storm. Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness, the kind I never knew. Please, Father, heed my words.”

Prior to Doomsday, Chris Hemsworth last appeared as the titular character in Thor: Love and Thunder. Moreover, his real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, will once again reprise her role as Love.

Earlier, the MCU unveiled the first teaser for Doomsday, featuring Chris Evans returning to the cinematic universe as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America.

More about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming superhero film based on Marvel Comics. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie will serve as the 39th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is set 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts*. With a powerful new threat like Doctor Doom standing in their way, teams including the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the “original” X-Men must come together to confront him once and for all.

With Robert Downey Jr. portraying Doctor Victor von Doom, the film will also see several actors, such as Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, and Paul Rudd, reprising their previous roles.

