Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 18, 2026, and December 17 in India. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film brings together several superhero teams as they must put aside their differences to face their biggest challenge yet, with Doctor Doom threatening to take away their “stolen lives.”

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

In a 3-minute-and-15-second trailer, Steve Rogers ( Chris Evans ) reflects on his legacy and wonders whether his son, possibly James Rogers, will ever know what he did for the world. As these questions unfold, Steve is approached by the Fantastic Four to confront their greatest enemy, Doctor Doom, who threatens to take away their “stolen lives” once and for all, forcing them to give it back.

Positioned as the second-to-last instalment in the MCU's Phase 6 and the entire Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Doomsday brings together the Wakandans, the New Avengers, and several other superhero teams. The X-Men, led by Scott Summers, aka Cyclops (James Marsden), also join the alliance, delivering the iconic line, “To Me, My X-Men.”

Watch the trailer here:

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe approaches the conclusion of its Multiverse Saga, Steve Rogers appears to be leading a quiet life with his wife, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and their son. However, with the Fantastic Four arriving at his doorstep, Steve must join forces with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and a new generation of heroes for a showdown against Latveria's Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Apart from them, the trailer also features several X-Men characters, including Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Gambit. The Wakandans, led by Shuri, the current Black Panther, also join the battle alongside Namor. Additionally, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, the Winter Soldier, and Anthony Mackie's Captain America are part of the same conflict.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Battleworld, which could potentially be created by Doctor Doom after harnessing the Scarlet Witch's powers, following the events hinted at in the post-credits scene of VisionQuest. Interestingly, a shot of Thor wielding his axe features a yellow lightning strike, possibly hinting at the use of the Odinforce.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Tom Hiddleston, and several others in key roles.

With multiple timelines on the verge of collapsing into one, Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will bring the Multiverse Saga to a close. Meanwhile, Marvel's seventh phase is expected to explore the Mutants, with the studio having announced an X-Men film for 2028.

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