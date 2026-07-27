Avengers Doomsday, Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, New Black Panther: All About Marvel's Panel at SDCC

Marvel Studios brought an unforgettable presentation to Hall H at San Diego Comic Con 2026 with a program led by their President and Producer Kevin Feige. The showcase included a massive Avengers: Doomsday panel, announced Marvel Studios’ new film Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling, directed by Shawn Levy, which will release in 2028. It also featured Black Panther 3 reveal, as writer-director Ryan Coogler introduced David Jonsson as the new Black Panther and confirmed release on December 15, 2028.

Avengers: Doomsday

The presentation featured an Avengers: Doomsday mega-panel moderated by Feige. He welcomed directors Anthony and Joe Russo to the stage along with cast members of Avengers: Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia. Hayley Atwell also joined the panel, confirming she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. It also stars Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming, and Mabel Cadena. It will be out on December 18, 2026.

Ghost Rider

Feige revealed breaking news during the presentation, announcing that Marvel Studios has started work on a new Ghost Rider film as he welcomed star Ryan Gosling and director Shawn Levy to the stage. It is set to release in theatres in 2028.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jon Bernthal also made a surprise appearance, joining Feige onstage to discuss his upcoming role as Frank Castle and The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Tom Holland starrer will release in theatres on July 30, 2026.

Black Panther 3

Feige then welcomed Ryan Coogler to the stage. Coogler, who returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, then brought out Letitia Wright and Winston Duke who confirmed the film will arrive in theatres on December 15, 2028. In a surprising and emotional moment, Coogler revealed that David Jonsson is the new Black Panther.

It was also revealed Deadpool will return for Avengers: Doomsday. Ryan Reynolds was hoping to make the announcement as he gate-crashed the panel. The actor, who plays the iconic Merc with a Mouth, campaigned for Deadpool's inclusion in the upcoming film, making a surprise appearance in a new grey Deadpool suit, and leaving fans awestruck.

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