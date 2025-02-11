Avengers Doomsday Set to Begin Shooting With UK Leg; Film to Mark Robert Downey Jr's Villainous Return

Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading towards a new start, and with major updates and an old strategy being followed by the studio, we have a lot to hope for from Avengers: Doomsday. As per recent reports, the aforementioned movie will begin its initial stage of filming soon.

According to TheWrap, Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly set to begin with its principal photography in England in March this year.

It has already been announced that Joe and Anthony Russo are back and ready to direct the first Avengers movie since Endgame, which was released back in the year 2019. The film will be a part of Phase 6 and will have another sequel coming out, which is Avengers: Secret Wars.

Moreover, it has also been reported that Stephen McFeely, who is an MCU veteran, will be working on the screenplays of both films.

Now coming to the filming again, if the movie is stated to start its principal photography soon, it surely means that a screenplay has been completed for Avengers: Doomsday.

This also means that Marvel Studios liked the story they received. Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that Avengers: Secret Wars is just the continuation of Avengers: Doomsday. This means that a further story has also been already completed.

While it still remains a mystery about the script being completed for Secret Wars, we surely hope that the script is almost close to finishing its brilliant story.

Advertisement

With the reports of the principal photography surfacing, we should keep an eye out for even more major announcements related to characters and actors. For now, Avengers: Doomsday’s cast includes Robert Downey Jr., who will play Dr. Doom, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Meanwhile, the film will surely even have the stars from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which include Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Vanessa Kirby, as well as Ebon Moss-Bachrach.