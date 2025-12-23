Avengers Doomsday Teaser: A New Hero? Chris Evans Returns as Steve Rogers Holding a Newborn; To Release on Dec 18

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. A year ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the first teaser, reintroducing Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, aka Captain America.

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser: Chris Evans officially makes a comeback

Much to the delight of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, the studio has finally released the teaser for Avengers: Doomsday. The first teaser features Chris Evans returning to his iconic role as Steve Rogers, the original Captain America.

The teaser opens with Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle to his home, as a piano rendition of the Avengers theme plays in the background. He then takes out his Captain America gear and looks at it with a sense of nostalgia.

The teaser later shows him holding a newborn baby and gazing at the child with pride, before concluding with a tag that reads, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Interestingly, in the Marvel Comics, Steve Rogers from Earth-8342 does have two children, namely Steve Rogers Jr and Nicky Rogers. It would be interesting to see whether the MCU is looking at adding more to its ensemble of superpowered kids.

Watch the teaser here:

Previously, Chris Evans portrayed Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. In the film’s conclusion, Steve was tasked with returning the Infinity Stones to their original timelines to restore balance.

However, after completing the mission, Steve chose not to return to the present day and instead went back to reunite with his love, Peggy Carter, in the past. In the final moments of the film, Steve appears as an elderly man and passes on the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson.

With Chris Evans’ return, it will be interesting to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe evolves moving forward.

More about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming superhero film based on Marvel Comics. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie will serve as the 39th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is set 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts. With a powerful new threat like Doctor Doom standing in their way, teams including the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the “original” X-Men must come together to confront him once and for all.

With Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Victor Von Doom, the film will also see several actors, such as Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, and Paul Rudd, reprising their roles.

