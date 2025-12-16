Avengers: Doomsday Teasers Leak Ahead of Official Release, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Thor and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom are confirm

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday has landed in the spotlight earlier than planned after three teaser trailers leaked online, days before their intended theatrical rollout. The leaked videos, which were meant to play exclusively alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, have sparked intense discussion across social media and fan forums.

According to the Express Tribune, Marvel had designed a four-teaser launch strategy, with one teaser set to debut each week starting December 19. The plan was to keep the footage limited to cinemas. However, despite strict anti-piracy warnings, three of the four teaser clips were reportedly recorded by audience members and shared online, forcing the studio to take them down quickly.

The leaked teasers are said to focus on major legacy characters, instantly driving fan interest. The first and most discussed clip reportedly reintroduces Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, hinting at the return of Captain America. While Marvel has not officially confirmed Evans’ involvement, the teaser allegedly shows Steve riding a motorcycle to the quiet home last seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Inside, he looks at his old Captain America suit but chooses to pick up his infant son, believed to be James Rogers.

The teaser reportedly ends with the message: “Steve Rogers Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday,” followed by the film’s release countdown.

Evans had earlier denied being part of the next Avengers film. Earlier this year, he said, “I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time… It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible.” After the leak, fans believe the actor may have downplayed his role to protect the surprise.

Industry insider Daniel RPK claimed the first teaser confirms Steve Rogers’ return and positions him as the emotional core of the film. He said, “The first teaser is Steve Rogers–focused and his return is confirmed. The reason is to establish him as the lead character in Avengers: Doomsday.”

The other leaked clips reportedly introduce Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, setting up the film’s larger conflict. Reports also suggest Marvel may scale back parts of the post-Endgame timeline and refocus on familiar characters after mixed reactions to newer leads.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Robert Downey Jr. The cast also includes Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum.

Directed by the Russo Brothers and written by Stephen McFeely, the film is set to release on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

