Avengers: Doomsday to Spider-Man: Brand New Day — 5 Hollywood films to watch out for in 2026

Hollywood’s 2026 slate is shaping up to be a massive treat for moviegoers, with several big-budget spectacles and franchise favorites lined up. From superhero epics to ambitious sci-fi adaptations, these five films are among the most anticipated releases of the year.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026. Featuring an ensemble cast of MCU superheroes, the film is rumored to push the franchise into a darker, high-stakes phase. While plot details remain under wraps, the teaser broke the internet by showing the return of Captain America aka Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans. It also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, and Paul Rudd, reprising their roles

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to mark a fresh chapter in Peter Parker’s journey. Starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, the film reportedly continues his story in a more grounded world after the events of No Way Home. Zendaya is also expected to return as MJ. The film is set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Street Fighter

The iconic video game franchise returns to the big screen with Street Fighter, a reboot aimed at redefining the series for modern audiences. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film is expected to blend martial arts action with stylized storytelling. While the full cast is yet to be officially announced, the film has generated strong buzz due to its attempt to include game’s mythology, iconic characters, and fighting spirit.

Dune: Part Three

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three will conclude the epic saga based on Frank Herbert’s novels. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and other key cast members. The film is expected to delve deeper into the consequences of power, prophecy, and rebellion. With Villeneuve at the helm once again, audiences can expect stunning visuals, complex politics, and a powerful end to the sci-fi trilogy.

Project Hail Mary

Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows a lone astronaut tasked with saving humanity from an extinction-level threat. Known for blending intelligence with emotional depth, the story promises a mix of science, survival, and humor. Gosling’s casting has further elevated anticipation for this ambitious space adventure.

