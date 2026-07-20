Avengers Doomsday Trailer: Chris Evans Returns To Wield Mjölnir After Robert Downey Jr’s Ruthless Doctor Doom Creates Havoc

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release in theaters on December 18, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the film's first trailer, offering a glimpse of just how formidable Doctor Doom is set to be.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Clocking in at 2 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer opens with Professor Xavier witnessing a catastrophic event before Robert Downey Jr .'s Doctor Doom makes a dramatic appearance. Soon after, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, rallies Earth's heroes in an effort to reunite the Avengers and inspire hope.

However, even as he motivates the team, the God of Thunder acknowledges that the battle ahead will be far more dangerous than anything he has faced before. After teasing several fan-favorite heroes throughout, the trailer concludes on a high note with Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers, once again wielding Mjölnir.

Watch it here:

Unlike in previous films, Thor's introduction in the trailer reveals a rare sense of fear, as he acknowledges that the battle ahead may not end in the Avengers' favor. Apart from the previously revealed heroes, the trailer also teases several X-Men characters, including Mystique, Gambit, Cyclops, Beast, Nightcrawler, and Magneto. It also hints at the return of the Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and the New Avengers (Thunderbolts).

With the new film, heroes from three distinct universes (Earth-616, Earth-828, original X-Men Universe) will be set on a deadly course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to become the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It will serve as part of the MCU's Phase Six, with its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, currently expected to release on December 17, 2027.

Apart from the main leads, the ensemble cast includes Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and many others.

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