Avengers: Doomsday Update – Russo Brothers Reveal London Shoot Schedule, Say 'May or May Not Survive'

Joe and Anthony Russo recently opened up about how they feel about making another grand entry of the superhero ensemble called the Avengers. The filmmaking duo was interviewed during the world premiere of The Electric State, a movie by Netflix, where they also touched on the topic of who we might see in the highly anticipated movie.

Talking to Deadline in Los Angeles’ The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, one of the brothers, Joe Russo, stated, “It’s all in London; we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back; it’s a lot of work again; we may or may not survive; we’ll see.”

He then went on to add that the project is making both him and Anthony excited, as they have found their way into the story, which, while seeming challenging for the audience, brings new hurdles for them as well. “And it’s really exciting for us; it gets us out of bed to do it,” Joe Russo went on to add.

When the outlet asked the duo about the chances of the film featuring a long-awaited tie-in of characters from X-Men or Deadpool & Wolverine, Joe Russo mentioned no one knows anything at this stage, adding, “I still don’t know.”

However, Anthony Ruso jumped into the conversation, playing with his words, stating that if the audience closes their eyes and follows their imagination, one can see whoever they want.

Meanwhile, as Chris Pratt was also present, being a part of the cast of The Electric State, he was asked about his potential part in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. However, even he didn't give a clear picture.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The Electric State stars a grand cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and more, and will be out on Netflix on March 14, 2025.