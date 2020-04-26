Avengers: Endgame 1st Anniversary: Robert Downey Jr minted USD 55M profits, Marvel earned USD 900M profits

Avengers: Endgame celebrates one year since its release. A new report reveals how the blockbuster left Robert Downey Jr's pockets heavy.

It has been a year since Marvel Studios released Avengers: Endgame and made history piggybacking on it. The star-studded Avengers movie saw Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner come together for one last time and defeat Thanos. The Marvel Cinematic Universe flick not only delivered a fan-treat movie but it also shattered all box office records. For those who have forgotten, Avengers: Endgame now holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all-time. It beat Avatar to bag the top spot.

Avengers: Endgame also doubled up as a farewell movie for Evans and RDJ. Turns out, it was a fruitful farewell. Deadline revealed that it rained moolah in Downey Jr's bank account. The international outlet revealed the Iron Man actor minted a whopping $55 million back-end profits from Avengers: Endgame's total box office collection of $2.797 billion. Downey Jr's profit does not include the $20 million paycheque he was handed for his final run as the Iron Man in the Russo Brothers directorial.

Yahoo Movies UK reports that the actor earned about $275 million from just portraying Iron Man in the ten-year-long journey of Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you thought RDJ was the only one who enjoyed the fruits of success, Deadline reported the other OG Avengers also enjoyed a bonus. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and others enjoyed a bonus spread across $175 million.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios enjoyed a profit of $900 million from the success of Avengers: Endgame. The earning is much higher than the expected $600 million and $650 million earning. Marvel Studios is eyeing a successful MCU Phase 4 with Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder and other MCU projects.

