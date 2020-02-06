Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin hits back at a troll over sharing his wife's intimate picture

The actor who got a lot of appreciation from the fans across the globe for his brilliant portrayal of Thanos, captioned the post, with beautiful and touching words of Anais Nin.

The Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin who played the brutal and fierce villain Thanos in the highest grossing film at worldwide box office, gave a befitting reply to a social media user who tried to troll the actor for sharing an intimate picture of his wife. The Hollywood actor Josh Brolin married his third wife, Kathryn Brolin in the year 2016, in September. The Thanos actor Josh Brolin, 51 shared a picture of his wife, Kathryn Brolin, 32 on his Instagram account. Kathryn Boyd can be seen in an intimate pose with a rose in her hand. Many fans and followers of the actor appreciated the post, and left some positive comments.

But, one particular user on Instagram wrote that the actor must not show off his wife's body on a social media platform. The troll further wrote that God wants her to cover her body and not show it off on a social media platform. The Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin did not take the comment light and immediately responded back to the troll, stating that, he just spoke to god, and god has asked him to tell you to shut the f**k up.

The Hollywood actor Josh Brolin has two children with his from his first marriage with Alice Adair, did not spare a minute to teach the troll a lesson. The actor who got a lot of appreciation from the fans and film audience across the globe for his brilliant portrayal of Thanos, captioned the post, with beautiful and touching words of Anais Nin.

