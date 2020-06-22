  1. Home
Avengers: Endgame actors Chris Evans & Mark Ruffalo's posts wishing their dads on Father's Day are unmissable

Chris Evans shares a cute throwback picture to wish his dad on Father's Day while Mark Ruffalo pens down a heartwarming note for his dad.
Avengers: Endgame actors Chris Evans & Mark Ruffalo's posts wishing their dads on Father's Day are unmissable
Avengers: Endgame actors Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo recently took to their social media handles to wish their dads on Father's Day. This day calls for showing your dad all the love and affection that you have for him which you fail to express otherwise, because dads are tough, you know? However, Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans who plays Captain America and Mark Ruffalo who plays the Hulk, have also recently wished their real-life heroes, their dads on the occasion of Father's Day.

Chris Evans shared a cute throwback picture of himself and his father on Instagram and the baby version of the actor is the best thing on the internet today. "Happy Father’s Day to the greatest mustache I’ve ever known," Chris Evans captioned his childhood picture with his dad. While the actor is showering love on his father, fans can't get over Chris Evan's cheeks and hair in his throwback picture. "Just wanna squeeze baby Chris’s cheeks!" Octavia Spencer commented on his picture.

Happy Father’s Day to the greatest mustache I’ve ever known

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo also had a heartwarming message for his pops on Father's Day. "Happy Father’s Day, Pops!" Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk begins with. "Thanks for always allowing me to find my way, for trusting my way, and for never expressing it when you didn’t. Thank you for holding me always in your love," he captioned his post. 

Check out his post:

