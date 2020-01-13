Avengers: Endgame bags Best Action Movie at Critics’ Choice Awards 2020; Fans feel John Wick 3 deserved to win

Avengers: Endgame was nominated for three awards and won two at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2020. The Marvel Studios movie bagged Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects. However, movie buffs feel the MCU movie did not deserve to win.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been hoping that Avengers: Endgame bags an Oscars nomination. But while we wait for the Academy Awards nomination, the Critics Choice Awards 2020 has left MCU fans jumping with excitement. The Critics Choice Awards 2020 wrapped this weekend and Avengers: Endgame took home two awards. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie was nominated for several categories at the prestigious awards show. The movie was up for three awards: Best Action Movie, Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie and Best Visual Effects.

Of the many nominations, the Russo Brothers directorial - starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo, among other actors - took home the Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects. Following the announcement of the victory, Marvel fans took to social media and proclaimed that the win was "well deserved."

However, many viewers felt that Avengers: Endgame wasn't a great pick for Best Action Movie. Movie buffs pointed out Keanu Reeves' John Wick deserved to win for it had more action than Avengers: Endgame. "John Wick 3 is sitting right there," pointed out a Twitter user. "This movie only had 20-30 mins of action in it? I 100% disagree on this," added another user.

Shoulda been John Wick 3. — Lance D. Slade (@LanceDFier) January 13, 2020

CGI action shouldn’t win over carefully choreographed fight scenes, like the type you see in a John Wick flick. — Chris Lowery (@ChrisLowery1991) January 13, 2020

What do you think, did Avengers: Endgame deserve to win Best Action Movie at Critics' Choice Awards 2020? Meanwhile, check out the complete winners' list here: Critics' Choice Awards Winners List: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt & Quentin Tarantino win big

