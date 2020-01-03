Avengers: Endgame becomes first USD 2.8 billion film as China issues latest box office figures

Avengers: Endgame became one of the highest grossing films of all time worldwide and beat Avatar after running few weeks at the box office.

It has been more than six months since the release of Avengers: Endgame, but the epic Marvel film continues to make headlines for its staggering box office numbers. The latest one to record a higher box office number than earlier predicted is China. Avengers: Endgame became one of the highest grossing films of all time worldwide and beat Avatar. However, in China, it recently gained another few millions in an already impressive box office total, reported comicbook.com.

As per the report, the official China box office system recently corrected the final box office number of the Marvel spectacle. With the latest addition, the film's total collection is now at least USD 3 million higher in China. This also affected Endgame's worldwide collection and has now become the first USD 2.8 billion film ever. A tweet read, "Official China Box Office system correct Endgame's final number by adding $3M. So if Disney have interest to update its worldwide data, Endgame will officially become the first $2.8 billion film."

After weeks of running at the box office, Russo Brothers' Endgame beat Avatar to become the highest grossing movie of all time. Back home in India, as well, Avengers: Endgame created history to become one of the top grossing Hollywood films of all time. However, with James Cameron announcing that an Avatar sequel is in the works, we wonder if Avatar 2 will give tough competition to Endgame. But in all fairness, interest among fans may not be at its peak. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Official China Box Office system correct Endgame's final number by adding $3M. So if Disney have interest to update its worldwide data, Endgame will officially become the first $2.8 billion film. — Gavin (@gavinfeng97) January 1, 2020

Read More