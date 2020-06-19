  1. Home
Avengers Endgame: Christopher Markus admits to an ERROR in the final battle scene involving Captain America

In the previous film, Ragnarok, story line states that Thor can call for lighting even without his hammer. But then again, the final Avengers film sees Captain America calling for the lightning with the weapon.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers Endgame went on to become the highest grossing film at the worldwide box office. The Russo Brothers flick, has it shares of errors and the fans are leaving no stone unturned to figure out the errors in the film's scripts and also errors with respect to continuity in the films. The latest news reports suggest that Avengers Endgame's co-writer Christopher Markus has admitted to a major error in the film's narrative. During the ultimate battle in the Avengers: Endgame film, Captain America aka Steve Rogers is seen wielding the Mjolnir.

As per the news reports, Thor could call for the lighting without the weapon. In the previous film, Ragnarok it states that Thor can call for lighting even without his hammer. But then again, the final Avengers film sees Captain America calling for the lightning with the weapon. The writer reportedly admits that the error exists, but then not showing that particular part could look odd. The fans and film audiences are thinking how the writers and makers missed out on such an error. Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feel that the makers kept the error as it is.

The film Avengers Endgame dethroned James Cameron's Avatar, to grab the numero uno spot at the worldwide box office. The film saw Captain American aka Steve Roger's saying his final goodbye.

