Avengers: Endgame Climax 2.0: Iron Man and Black Widow surviving the war? How would you end the film?

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was loaded with some heavy emotional scenes and heart-shattering goodbyes. Given a chance to rewrite the ending what would be your Avengers: Endgame Climax 2.0?

The Marvel Cinematic universe treated its fans to a bittersweet climax to over a decade of superhero movies with Avengers: Endgame last year. Bittersweet, because it was the last time we saw our favourite Marvel superheroes in a single frame in all their glory, and because the film featured some heart-breaking goodbyes. The film saw various marvel superheroes joining their forces to win a battle against Thanos, but the heroes had to make some major sacrifices to save the world.

During the course of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, we lost many of our beloved superheroes. The films were an Roller Coaster ride to a grand conclusion and were loaded with multiple emotionally heavy scenes. But the most shattering scenes of them all was when the fans said goodbye to Natasha Romanova aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr). The beautifully created scenes left the fans in a pool of tears and it took us some time to get over it. Especially the scene in which Stark sacrifices himself for the greater good and all the avengers come together to pay their last respects to the beloved superhero.

Even after breaking the fans’ hearts, the creators of the film managed to give the film a satisfying conclusion, paving way for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic universe. And even though the glorious conclusion was everything the fans could wish for, we secretly wanted Iron Man and Black Widow to somehow survive it all.

According to the film, the Avengers travelled back in time via the Quantum Realm, and created a new copy of their past and henceforth created a new future without disturbing the one they came from. What if, using this concept of multiverse travel, the creators had concluded the film by bringing back Iron Man and Black Widow? There could be countless other alternate endings to the superhero film and we would like to know how you would have ended the movie in the comments section below.

