Avengers: Endgame co director hints collab with Robert Downey Jr; Teases Tom Holland's Cherry is award worthy

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo hinted that the Russo Brothers could possibly reunite with Robert Downey Jr for a non-MCU project. The filmmaker was also all praise for Tom Holland.

Avengers: Endgame watched Robert Downey Jr take a final bow and bid adieu to his Iron Man suit after essaying the superhero for a decade. While the actor's on-screen farewell confirmed that RDJ will no longer appear in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, fans still have the hope to see him in cameos via flashbacks. Although Downey Jr ended his run with the Marvel, it hasn't closed the door on the possibilities of collaborating with directors who have worked with Marvel.

In a recent interview, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo teased the probability reuniting with Robert Downey Jr in a non-MCU project. Speaking with Comicbook.com, the Russo Brother said it is "not long" until the actor and directors duo could reunite. However, the director did not reveal more details about the project. Joe first mentioned the probability of a collab with RDJ back in April. He told the international publication that he would love to reunite with him. He also said he and Anthony Russo were talking to Chris Evans about a project, "there's two more projects we're talking to Hemsworth about. There's something else we're talking to Holland about."

If they do sign the project with RDJ soon, he would join the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland to have worked with the director duo outside the superhero universe. Speaking of Holland, Joe was all praise for the Spider-Man actor who is working with the director on a project titled Cherry.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Joe was asked about the awards buzz surrounding the movie. To which Joe replied, "Count me on the list of folks who are ready to start the awards campaign today. I think everyone will be blown away when they get a chance to see the depth and versatility he brings to Cherry. He is a generationally talented actor."

