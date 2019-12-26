Avengers: Endgame co stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans' Christmas wishes have a sweater connect; FIND OUT

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans wished fans on the joyous occasion of Christmas via Twitter. Both their tweets had a certain sweater connection to it. Check it out below.

2019 is the year we had to say goodbye to beloved Marvel superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America! Avengers: Endgame released this year and became the most successful film of all time, earning a massive $2.788 billion, dethroning James Cameron's Avatar (2009). The Russo Brothers' directorial marked the last time we would see Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). For now, the two have already moved on from their superhero avatars to other projects.

On the occasion of Christmas 2019, RDJ and Chris made sure to wish their millions and millions of fans with adorable tweets. On the one hand, Robert shared a GIF of himself hiding behind a zombie sweater tweeting, "Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on?" On the other hand, Chris tweeted, "Merry Christmas everyone!!! I hope your day is full of love, joy, and gratitude!!" However, it was his next post that had his fans cooing. Sharing photos of his dog Dodger, Chris dressed up his pet in his Knives Out knit sweater, which has become quite the trend now.

Check out their tweets below:

Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on? pic.twitter.com/DteqbUhgGY — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas everyone!!! I hope your day is full of love, joy, and gratitude!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 25, 2019

We adore this duo and how!

Meanwhile, Robert is currently gearing up for the release of Dolittle, which is boasting of an epic voice cast including John Cena, Rami Malek, Tom Holland and Selena Gomez, just to name a few. Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

On the other hand, Chris is currently enjoying the massive success of Knives Out, which is also garnering major awards recognition.

