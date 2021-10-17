Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo says Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit 'speaks volumes'

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo recently shared his take on Scarlett Johansson's legal battle with Disney over Black Widow's release. Russo disagreed with the lawsuit being out in the public domain and called the event 'unfortunate' and suggestive of the fact that the movie industry is going through times of uncertainty.

"There's a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries because there's a lot of disruption," Russo said, during his interview with Variety, adding that it has been "hard to predict" about what shall happen with movies next. For those unversed with the Black Widow lawsuit, Scarlett Johansson, who took up the character for many projects under Marvel had alleged that Disney compromised on the movie's box-office chances by assigning a dual release to Black Widow, which includes release in theatres as well as streaming platform Disney Plus.

As The Russo Brothers' Joe Russo has finally opened up on the lawsuit, the director added that he is "glad" that the situation between Disney and Johansson has been "resolved." "I do think it was indicative of significant change that’s been happening. The resolution speaks volumes about the respect for artists moving forward in this changing landscape," Russo said.

The Avengers: Endgame director also addressed the future of movies, discussing the theatrical model of release which has been heavily disrupted due to the ongoing pandemic. “I don’t see a resurgence of independent movies in theaters in the future. I just don’t...You get more money to make them digitally. Less headaches. The easiest thing for Netflix to do is to greenlight a smaller film. What I’ve found, and what a lot of other filmmakers have found, is that nobody really bothers you. That’s an incredible experience to have," he added.

