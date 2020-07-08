  1. Home
Avengers: Endgame director REACTS to Justice League Snyder Cut; Says all their MCU releases are director's cut

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joss Whedon reacted to the news of Justice League Snyder Cut's release. He also opened up about his experience of working with Marvel Studios.
Avengers: Endgame director REACTS to Justice League Snyder Cut; Says all their MCU releases are director's cut
DC Extended Universe fans were blessed with the news of the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League releasing on HBO's online streaming platform. The announcement was made after fans campaigned for the Justice League Snyder Cut's release for over two years. While fans and the stars featuring in Justice League have expressed their joy over the Snyder Cut's release, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo was asked his thoughts on the development in the DC camp. The filmmaker said it is "always great" to see the director's vision transpire on the screen. 

Speaking with ComicBookMovie.com, Joe revealed, "I think it's always great when a director's original vision can find its way to the screen." The director added that Marvel Cinematic Universe movies don't have the concept of director's cut for the ones released in the theatres are the final cuts. 

"We have been very, very fortunate in our careers that everything we did for Marvel, we would call our director's cuts. They were very gracious and deferential, and very supportive of our vision for those movies, and there's nothing sitting on the editing room floor that we suddenly want back into those films. We worked very hard at what the current cut of those movies are, so we're very fortunate to have released our director's cut on all four of those films," he revealed. 

Meanwhile, Snyder was thrilled that he will be presenting his version of the Justice League. Following the announcement of the movie's online streaming platform release, Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter, "It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did." 

