Avengers: Endgame directors, Robert Downey Jr pay moving tributes to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28. Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr paid heartbreaking tributes to Black Panther actor.

The world mourns the demise of Chadwick Boseman. The international actor, who brought Black Panther to life on the big screen, passed away on August 28. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor lost his battle to colon cancer. After the news of his death broke, the actor's co-stars took to social media and expressed their shock while paying tributes to the talented actor. From Chris Evans to Mark Ruffalo and many more remembered Chadwick. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo also remembered the actor.

The directors, who also helmed Captain America: Civil War introducing Chadwick as Black Panther in MCU, remembered the actor as an "elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent." They confessed it was hard for them to process the news of his demise while adding that he inspired an entire generation to stand up and be a king.

"This is hard to process. Chadwick was an incredibly elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king... The best way to honor him is to emulate him - show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness..." the Russo Brothers wrote on Instagram while shared a few behind-the-scenes photos.

Robert Downey Jr also shared a video featuring the actor and mourn his death. In the video, RDJ and Chadwick were seen sharing a laugh. The Iron Man actor shared the video with the caption, "Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That’s heroism... I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game... #chadwickforever."

The news of Chadwick's death was confirmed by his family on the actor's Instagram and Twitter account. The family revealed he was battling cancer for four years. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the family said in a statement.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement said. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," the family added. The statement also revealed that the actor passed away in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣

