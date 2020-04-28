Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers reveal Chris Evans' reaction to lifting Thor’s Mjolnir

Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers recalled Chris Evans' reaction to lifting Thor’s Mjolnir in the MCU film. Read on to know more.

Even though Avengers: Endgame was loaded with many memorable scenes, no marvel fan would ever forget the glorious moment when Steve Rogers aka Captain America lifter Thor’s Mjolnir. After arguing for years, that captain America can lift Thor’s hammer, the fan were delighted to finally see it happening on the big screen and the scene was shear perfection. According to directors Russo Brothers, Chris was just as excited to about lifting the Mjolnir.

While answering a fan’s question on Twitter, the Russo Brothers recalled telling Chris about the scene and revealed how he reacted to it. “It was early in development when we let him know he was going to pick up the hammer… needless to say he was psyched. The crew on these films are filled with comic book lovers, so you can guess how excited everyone was the day we filmed this,” they wrote. Ever since Avengers: Age of Ultron came out in 2015, fans had been speculating about the scene and it was met with an overwhelming reaction from the audience after watching the scene come to life.

Reacting to the director’s tweet, a fan commented, “It's one of my favorite moments. I think I shouted out loud in the theater when it happened." Another fan wrote, “That first shot, of the subtle lifting of the hammer was when I knew what was happening. I started yelling with joy!" another fan tweeted, “And the way it was shot! The hammer slowly levitating and hitting Thor from behind and WHO HAS IT?! Perfection.

ALSO READ: Tiger King: Juror involved in convicting Joe Exotic slams the true crime series for making Joe 'a victim'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×