Avengers Endgame Encore: How Different Will New Version Of Marvel Film Be Compared To 2019 Version? Find Out

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are all set to see their favorite superheroes team up again after seven years with Avengers Endgame: Encore. The film’s re-release is set to hit theatres on September 25, 2026, and is being touted as a significant watch ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

What to expect from Avengers: Endgame Encore?

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Marvel recently unveiled the first trailer for Avengers Endgame: Encore on August 25, 2026. Running for 1 minute and 36 seconds, the trailer revisits some of the film’s most memorable moments, including the Avengers emerging through the portals, Steve Rogers lifting Mjolnir, and Tony Stark’s emotional final moments.

Here’s the trailer:

According to AMC Theatres listings, Avengers Endgame : Encore has a runtime of 185 minutes, or 3 hours and 5 minutes. The original theatrical cut had a runtime of 181 minutes, meaning the new version is approximately four minutes longer. Marvel has not publicly revealed exactly what the additional footage contains.

Reportedly, Marvel has made several additions for the theatrical return. The Encore version will reportedly open with a newly created introduction, followed by additional footage that was not part of the original theatrical cut.

The film will also reportedly feature a new post-credits sequence designed to connect Avengers: Endgame with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026.

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In an interview with Fandango, Joe Russo said that the new material would connect the stories of the two films. He explained that there is a natural progression from Endgame to Doomsday, incorporating the other stories that have unfolded along the way, and added that the new material would be important for following the story in Doomsday.

Anthony Russo added that audiences who watched Endgame when it was originally released would not have expected the new developments.

More about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is set to become the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It will form part of the MCU’s Phase Six and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently expected to release on December 17, 2027.

Alongside its massive ensemble cast, Doomsday will feature Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Victor Von Doom.

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