Avengers Endgame Encore OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Superhero Film With Added Footage Online Before Doomsday

Avengers Endgame: Encore, a re-release version of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday in December this year, here are the OTT details of the movie.

When and where to watch Avengers Endgame: Encore

Avengers Endgame: Encore is set to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ and will be available to stream online from November 13, 2026. Viewers in India can watch the film on JioHotstar from Friday.

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Here are the official posts:

Official trailer and plot of Avengers Endgame: Encore

Avengers Endgame: Encore follows the remaining Avengers as they attempt to reverse Thanos' devastating actions after he wipes out half of all life in the universe. Five years after the incident, Scott Lang escapes from the Quantum Realm with the possibility of time travel, prompting the team to retrieve the Infinity Stones from the past and restore the fallen. However, their mission takes an unexpected turn when an alternate version of Thanos discovers their plan and launches an attack on the present timeline.

As the Avengers reunite with their allies for an epic battle, Tony Stark makes the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos and his army. The extended edition features additional footage, including an alternate ending in which Loki visits Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, along with two mid-credits scenes introducing Victor von Doom and revealing the growing collapse of the multiverse. A reworked post-credits sequence also reveals Doom forging his iconic mask.

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Cast and crew of Avengers Endgame: Encore

The original cast of Endgame includes Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, and others in key roles.

The Encore version features Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, and others in the additional footage.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the re-release received mixed reactions from audiences, particularly regarding the changes to the original ending. The new footage adds more context to Avengers: Doomsday , with the sound of metal being hammered at the end of Endgame's credits revealed to be Doom forging his mask.

The upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday will be released in India on December 17, 2026, a day ahead of its release in the United States.

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