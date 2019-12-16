Avengers: Endgame to impact Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3's script? Director James Gunn spills the beans

The events of Avengers: Endgame will play a huge role in several movies releasing under the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 movies. Would Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 be one among them?

While Avengers: Endgame closed the book on several stories, it also planted stories for movies set to release in Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. From setting up Loki's standalone series to teasing Black Panther 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers set the ball rolling for MCU Phase 4 projects. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was planted prominently at the end of the Russo Brothers directorial. By leaving the fate of Gamora and other Guardians in dark, GotG 3 would answer how Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Nebula's journeys would end.

Not much has been revealed about Guardians 3. However, director James Gunn has clarified that the events of Avengers: Endgame would not impact the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3's script, which is already in place. The filmmaker set the record straight during an Instagram Q&A hosted recently. "The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them," he said, speaking about his process. "But it won't change according to anything from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote 'Guardians 3'," he added.

While Gunn refuses to spill any more beans on the project, Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillian has teased that the Guardians 3 script is the best of the GotG trilogy. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jumanji: The Next Level actress confirmed she read the script. "I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy," she said. Asked about the filming schedule and Gillian confessed, "I don’t know [when it will shoot] exactly. I think it’ll be in the next couple of years."

What are you expecting from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn has a disappointing update from GotG Vol 3; Find Out

Read More