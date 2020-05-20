Avengers: Endgame: THIS is the inspiration behind Iron Man, Captain America & others end credits montage

The makers of Avengers: Endgame reveal the inspiration behind Iron Man, Captain America and others' end credits montage.

After over a year of its release, the makers of Avengers: Endgame have unveiled unused versions of its end credits sequence. Marvel fans would remember that the end sequence paid special tribute to the six stars of the Marvel Universe- Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner. It showed a montage of the actors and their journey in the Marvel series, with their signatures appearing alongside.

The title sequence was divided into three sections, namely, the Crew, the Cast, and the ‘Hero 6’. "It was important to everyone involved that each section should feel unique but part of a greater whole. They decided to use film footage in a progressive way, beginning with abstract light rays and becoming more distinct as the sequence goes on," the design firm for Marvel films, Exception Perception stated.

Perception’s Visual Effects Director Doug Appleton revealed what was the inspiration behind Iron Man, Captain America, and others' end credits montage. "How do you end the movie that ends the story that started 22 movies ago? So, when we talked to Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige had the idea to give this sequence a ‘curtain call’ kind of feel, everything just clicked into place," he said.

"At the end of these films, fans aren’t starving for ‘motion design’—they just want more time with these characters. We took inspiration from the fandom in general, especially fan-made supercuts, and decided to make a sequence that celebrated the journey to get to this point," John LePore, Perception’s Chief Creative Director added.

