Avengers: Endgame: Iron Man's argument with Dr Strange in THIS deleted scene leaves the fans curious

Now, the deleted scene shows Iron Man questioning Dr Strange aggressively about that one possible outcome in which the Avenger defeat Thanos.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not yet forgotten the tragedy of losing their favourite character of Iron Man in the highest-grossing film in the world, Avengers: Endgame. Now, a latest video shows a deleted scene from the MCU film. The deleted scene shows an argument erupting between Iron Man aka Tony Stark and Dr Strange essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. Now, the deleted scene shows Iron Man questioning Dr Strange aggressively about that one possible outcome in which the Avenger defeat Thanos.

Dr Strange was quick to respond saying from the 15 million futures, only one future is such that will save the world from Thanos' snap. But, in a twist, Dr Strange says that if he told which future was successful it won't actually take place, and hence keeps quiet. Tony Stark in a rage of anger says to Dr Strange that five years ago he analyses all the possible futures, and now he wants to know which one will defeat Thanos, and make Avengers victorious in this brutal and ruthless fight for survival.

Check out the deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame

The fans were left curious as to what would have happened if Benedict Cumberbatch's character of Dr Strange had actually spoken up and had revealed to Iron Man about that one successful future. The fans and film audiences were delighted to see the latest deleted scene from the MCU flick, Avengers: Endgame. The MCU fans did not take Iron Man's death light. Post the release of the Russo Brothers film, the fans took to their social media profiles to express their shock over Iron Man's death in the film.

(ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman plans to get back at Ryan Reynolds after the Deadpool star takes a dig at him)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×