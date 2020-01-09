Avengers: Endgame: Iron Man's death scene originally planned to be extremely gruesome? DEETS INSIDE

While the Iron Man death sequence in Avengers: Endgame is scarring for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, the visual effects team reveals that the original plan for Tony Stark's demise was way too gruesome. Read below for more details.

In Avengers: Endgame, a bone-chilling moment for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans came when Tony Stark defeated Thanos by getting his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet, snapping and bringing back the ones lost but succumbing to his death as well, making the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity. It was a sequence that left millions in tears but did you know that the visual effects team of the Russo Brothers directorial (Matt Aitken, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Swen Gillberg and Jen Underdahl) had planned to make Iron Man's death sequence more gruesome.

"We gave the filmmakers a full range [of looks] to choose from and one of those was where the energy from the stones had acted right up into his face and popped one of his eyeballs out and it was hanging out on his cheek," Matt revealed in an interview with Insider while Jen added, "We did do a Two-Face version where you got inside and you saw the sinews and you saw them in the teeth and that. It takes you away from this really powerful moment. You don't want to be focusing on that or grossed out."

Superhero movie fans will connect the two-face version to Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight (2008), as his face was burned in half.

We have to agree with Underdahl, as the moment turned out to be extremely emotional with the involvement of Pepper Potts, James Rhodey, Peter Parker and Steve Rogers.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is amongst the 10 films which have been shortlisted in the Best Visual Effects category at Oscars 2020. We will come to know if the Robert Downey Jr. starrer will make it to the final five as the 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be out on January 13, 2020.

